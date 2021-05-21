Board of Supervisors to consider censure of Monterey County Sheriff for alleged ‘inappropriate expenditures’

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider adopting a resolution to censure Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

In the board's report, Bernal is accused of allowing "inappropriate expenditures" of County funding during the 2019 California State Sheriffs' Association convention that was held in Monterey County.

The Monterey County District Attorney investigated the allegations and declined to file criminal charges, according to the board, but the Board of Supervisors said it is concerned about findings shared in a report on the expenditures.

Bernal has served as the 31st Sheriff of Monterey County since 2014.