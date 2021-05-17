Man dies after being swept into ocean at Santa Cruz beach

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A man has died, a rescue swimmer was hospitalized and two children were rescued after an incident near Santa Cruz Main Beach Sunday evening.

At around 6 p.m., the Santa Cruz Fire Department said it responded with police and Harbor Patrol to a report of a man and two children being swept out into the ocean in front of the river mouth.

The fire department sent a rescue swimmer/paramedic into the water, and within minutes, Harbor Patrol was at the scene saying they had an unconscious man in the water. Harbor Patrol was able to get the man and two children, ages 6 and 12, aboard along with a rescue swimmer who began life-saving measures.

The fire department said the Harbor Patrol boat went to the Santa Cruz Harbor where crews were waiting to continue care.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and despite resuscitation efforts over an extended period of time, the department said the man died. The children were last known to be at the hospital in good condition and undergoing evaluation, according to the fire department.

One of the rescue swimmers was also treated at the hospital and kept overnight for observation. The swimmer has since been discharged.