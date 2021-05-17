CDPH to lift mask requirement in most settings for vaccinated people in June

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California will implement CDC's recently updated guidelines on mask requirements, but not immediately. On June 15th, fully vaccinated Californians will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor settings.

Dr. David Ghilarducci says he agrees with the CDPH decision and will follow the guidance.

