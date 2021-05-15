Skip to Content
Fort Hunter Liggett open to the public for Armed Forces Day

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Fort Hunter Liggett is opening its doors to the public Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and gives members of the public the chance to speak with soldiers and army civilians. Visitors can also fire a M4 at a virtual target, check out official equipment and take a look inside the barracks.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have a closer look at the event tonight at 5.

