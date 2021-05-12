Watsonville Police: 5 gang members arrested in connection to two violent attacks

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Five people who police say are gang members have been arrested in connection to two "violent attacks" that left multiple people with injuries.

Watsonville police say the first attack happened on March 26 outside a liquor store on Freedom Boulevard. They believe 22-year-old Lazaro Barajas, 22-year-old Kevin Calderon, 25-year-old Reybtzi Lopez and a 16-year-old were involved.

Investigators say Lopez tried to hit one of the two male victims with a hammer during the attack, but the other victim blocked it. The suspects left the area after the attack, and the victims had what police describe as moderate injuries.

The second attack happened on April 6, according to police, in a fast-food restaurant parking lot on Freedom Boulevard. Police believe Barajas and a 14-year-old severely injured a homeless man, but they left after bystanders intervened and began to help the victim.

Barajas, Calderon, Lopez and the two teens were all identified as suspects in the attacks. Police said the 16-year-old suspect was already in custody on an attempted murder charge, but they arrested Barajas, Calderon and the 14-year-old last week. Lopez turned himself in on Monday.