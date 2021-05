News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Food prices are expected to increase, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Price Outlook.

From February 2021 to March 2021, the price of food increased 0.2%. The report also stated that the price of food was 3.5% higher than in March 2020. Yet, grocery costs are expected to increase another one to two percent this year.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.