Suspect in Santa Cruz County catalytic converter thefts arrested

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) An Oakland man has been arrested in connection to multiple local catalytic converter thefts, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives worked with a multi-agency auto theft task force Wednesday and arrested the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Yudel Castillo, at around noon.

The Sheriff's Office said it is believed that Castillo traveled to the Central Coast from the Bay Area to commit the crimes.

He is facing multiple charges- including grand theft, evading officers and possession of burglary tools- and was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.