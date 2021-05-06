Salinas police search for person suspected of stealing items from vehicle

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police are asking for help identifying a person suspected of stealing items from a vehicle in a south Salinas neighborhood.

Police say the person was seen checking the doors of parked vehicles, and after several attempts, he found one that was unlocked. He reportedly stole several items.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Officer Kimberly Ruelas at kimberlyhr@ci.salinas.ca.us.

The department recommends locking vehicles and not leaving valuables inside. If you see anything suspicious, you can call police at 831-758-7321.