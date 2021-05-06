Local law enforcement race for a cause in the 2021 Police in Pursuit

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Law enforcement officers are hitting the racetrack for a good cause. The 2021 Police in Pursuit event begins on Friday, April 7th, at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville.

This will be the first time the track will reopen since the year-long shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will help raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics Northern California.

The race will start at 6:30 p.m. If you want to attend the event, ticket sales are open until 3 p.m. on race day. You can purchase them here.