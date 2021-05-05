Man seen jumping fences around Chualar Canyon arrested on several charges

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on several charges after he was seen jumping fences in the Chualar Canyon area Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area after they got a report of him jumping fences and trying to enter private properties, and when they got there and found him, they said he began acting irrationally and ran away.

Deputies said the suspect ran into agriculture fields and the foothills near Chualar Canyon Road. A ranger in the area was able to help deputies by following the suspect in a 4x4 patrol truck, but the Sheriff's Office said that when local ranchers saw the chase, they offered the use of their quads to deputies who were unable to follow in patrol vehicles.

Eventually, deputies were able to find and arrest the suspect.

During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said the suspect gave a fake name and date of birth, but when they fingerprinted him, they found that he had an arrest warrant for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Investigators also found that he had been arrested in January 2020 and December 2020 for drug-related charges.

The suspect was charged with prowling, resisting arrest and giving false information to a police officer on top of the warrant for his arrest.