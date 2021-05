News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas & Electric reports that 6,144 customers are without power in the area around Del Rey Oaks, Seaside and Carmel Valley.

The outage reportedly started just before 6 p.m., and the utility estimates that power will be restored at about 9:15 p.m.

PG&E says the cause of the outage is still unknown, but it has sent a crew to the area.