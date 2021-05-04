Lockdown at two Watsonville schools lifted

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/4/2021 2 p.m. A lockdown has been lifted at two Watsonville schools.

Police say E.A. Hall Middle School and Mintie White Elementary School were placed on lockdown while they searched for a an suspected of robbery and domestic violence, but they say the suspect is now in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY: Watsonville police say two local schools have been placed on a precautionary lockdown.

They said E.A. Hall Middle School and Mintie White Elementary School were placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Community members are asked to avoid the area.

Police say they are conducting a search in the area in connection to a man suspected of robbery and domestic violence.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.