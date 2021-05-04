Enrollment begins at new virtual elementary school for Monterey County students

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Elementary School District is opening a new online school, and enrollment has begun.

The school, Salinas City Virtual Academy, is open to K-6 students around Monterey County, and the district says lessons include live sessions with a teacher as well as online lessons.

The school will open for the 2021-2022 school year.

Anyone interested in the virtual academy can join an informational meeting on May 11 at 6 p.m. or May 13 at 5 p.m.

To apply, go to the Salinas City Virtual Academy website here.