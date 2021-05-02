Skip to Content
Basin Fire contained at close to 7 acres

SANTA CRUZ, SAN MATEO COUNTIES, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Cal Fire CZU says they've finally been able to contain the Basin Fire burning in the Big Basin State Park area.

Cal Fire says the fire burned near Hihn Hammond Truck Trail and was initially estimated to be about 3/4 to a half acre.

They also reported seeing the fire burning in debris on the forest floor in the area.

Crews also noticed the fire was burning in the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar area.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, Cal Fire says they were able to finally contain the Basin Fire at 6.7 acres.

Crews are expected to stay out overnight making sure the fire doesn't spark again.

