Local leaders respond to the possibility of using Camp Roberts to house migrant children

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The use of Camp Roberts in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties to house unaccompanied migrant children attempting to come into the United States has sparked debate among local leaders.

The big question is whether the county is prepared to house these children.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia spoke to Assembly member Robert Rivas and former Monterey County Republican Party Chair Jeff Gorman about the concern and will have details tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.