Suspect in stabbing at Banker’s Casino arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 4/29/2021 4:40 p.m. Salinas police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing at Banker's Casino Tuesday morning.

The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Jacob Jaime Gallegos. He was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Salinas Police Department says it is investigating an attempted murder that happened early Tuesday morning at Banker's Casino.

Officers were called to the area at around 12:20 a.m. after a report of a stabbing, and when they got there, they found a 30-year-old man with several stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

The victim was awake when he was transported to a local hospital for surgery. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

Officers learned that there was a fight involving several people around the bar before the stabbing, but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 831-758-7312. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.