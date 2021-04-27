Fully vaccinated Central Coast residents may now able to be maskless outside with some modifications

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Local health officials say that people who have been fully vaccinated are now able to be outdoors in uncrowded areas without a mask.

The CDC is still recommending people use masks in large outdoor events like concerts in indoor gatherings where unvaccinated people are present.

The new recommendations say fully vaccinated individuals can engage in the following activities without wearing masks:

Walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of their household

Attending small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends

Attending small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households.

Fully vaccinated people can also attend "a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event," as long as they remain masked, according to a CDC infographic of the new guidelines.

