Census Bureau to release 2020 population counts for apportionment

News

(KION) The US Census Bureau says it has finished processing data for the first 2020 Census results, and they will be released during a virtual news conference Monday.

The state population counts are used to divide up seats in the House of Representatives among the 50 states. The results released Monday will include the population total for the country and states and the congressional apportionment totals for each state.

There are 435 seats in the House of Representatives, and they are divided among the states based on population counts. The population includes residents plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and dependents living with them who could be allocated to a home state. Each state has a minimum of one seat.

The Census Bureau said COVID-19 and weather events delayed collection efforts last year.