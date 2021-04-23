Reverse diagonal parking trial begins in King City

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) The King City Police Department announced the two month trial run for the city's reverse parking ordinance has officially begun. According to the department, reverse diagonal parking reduces serious collisions by eliminating the need to back out blindly into traffic.

They add that cyclists can easily make eye-contact with the driver leaving a parking space, and since the doors will open toward the street, it'll block kids from running into traffic.

The ordinance was introduced to the city by the Blue Zones Project Monterey County. The program focuses on transforming communities to increase health longevity and well-being. Their objective is to create an environment that supports and facilitates healthier lifestyles.

The department says if the city does decide to implement back-in parking, it will only be considered for Broadway Street from San Lorenzo Avenue to First Avenue. Parking spaces on the other side of the street would remain front-in parking, this way, there will be an alternative for those who prefer not to use the back-in parking.

If you try out the new spaces, you are encouraged to fill out a survey to provide feedback.