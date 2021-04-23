Monterey man sentenced to prison for exposing himself at store

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Monterey man has been sentenced to three years in prison for indecent exposure, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The man, 57-year-old James Nichols, has prior convictions for indecent exposure in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Investigators say that just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, an employee at a Seaside Metro PCS called 911 to report that Nichols, came into the store, spoke to an employee and then exposed himself. The employee did not know Nichols and said they yelled at Nichols to leave the building.

Nichols was on parole for his previous conviction at the time of the incident.

In addition to prison time, Nichols will be required to register as a sex offender.