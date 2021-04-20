Suspect arrested in connection to 1995 cold case homicide in Seaside

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the 1995 murder of Lloyd Perkins.

Perkins, 22, died as a result of a shooting on Amador Avenue near Terrace Street, and although police said the investigators followed up on leads at the time, it eventually went cold.

Earlier this year, Seaside police partnered with the Monterey County Cold Case Task Force. Together they were able to identify more witnesses and find information that they said led to the arrest of Seaside resident Anthony Randall.