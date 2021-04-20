MBARI constructs new ship for ocean research

News

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) announced that it will be retiring its research ship, the R/V Western Flyer, and building a new ship to take its place.

The new ship will be used for ocean research, and it will be named the R/V David Packard after MBARI's founder, David Packard. MBARI says the ship will be able to accommodate expeditions in the Monterey Bay and beyond as they work to explore and learn more about the ocean.

“MBARI’s mission to explore and understand the ocean is more important than ever, especially in light of the growing threats of climate change, overfishing, and pollution,” said Chris Scholin, MBARI President and Chief Executive Officer. “This new state-of-the-art research vessel will expand MBARI’s reach and enhance our research, engineering development, and outreach efforts.”

According to MBARI, the ship will be 164 feet long and 42 feet wide, and when it launches, it will be able to support a crew of 12 and a science crew of 18. It will allow them to continue exploring the deep sea with the organization's deep-diving remotely operated vehicle, ROV Doc Ricketts.

“To safeguard Earth’s living ocean, we need to invest much more in science and exploration,” said Julie Packard, Chair of MBARI’s Board of Directors and Executive Director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. “That’s something my father understood when he founded MBARI in 1987. MBARI’s new vessel will be a powerful research and exploration platform."

The R/V Western Flyer will be retired in fall 2022 after 25 years of use, and the R/V David Packard-- which will be constructed at the Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain-- is expected to depart for Moss Landing after construction is completed in May 2023. The final fitting out and testing will be done before operations begin in fall 2023.