News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) KION is asking for help finding someone who broke into the station's gated parking lot Sunday morning.

The person was spotted on surveillance camera at around 8:30 a.m. and was seen looking in vehicle windows and pulling on door handles. It does not appear that anything was taken.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact us at newstips@kion546.com or Salinas police at 831-758-7321.