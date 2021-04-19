Coastal Cool-down

News

WEATHER STORY

The ridge that brought warmer weather this weekend will begin to drift to the east today. As a result, onshore flow will strengthen, bringing cooler, cloudier weather to the coast. Inland areas will remain quite warm today, but will being to feel the cooler air. A weak weather system will then pass by on Tuesday/Wednesday and could spawn a few showers over the Diablos Wednesday afternoon.





Monday: Cooler and cloudier on the coast. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Inland areas will remain very warm with highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Becoming breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening and then eventually on the exposed coast.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 3PM Monday until 2PM Tuesday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the 40s for most areas with a few inland valleys dipping into the 30s.



Tuesday: Breezy, cool, and mostly cloudy on the coast with highs in the 50s to low 60s and cooling inland with highs mainly in the 60s-70s. Winds will reach inland valleys as well.



Extended: A weak weather system will slide down the state from the north Tuesday into Wednesday. Onshore flow will strengthen ahead of it, bringing cooler, cloudier conditions to the coast. As it passes on Wednesday, there is a slight chance for a shower over the inland hills. High pressure will build back in late in the week with slightly warmer temperatures. Then, the pattern looks to become a bit more active through the weekend into the next week with the return of at least a chance for rain.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 73ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 26th – May 2nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions for a small section of southwestern Monterey County.