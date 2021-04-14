Salinas man sentenced to prison for robberies, thefts in Monterey County

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas resident has been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison on multiple charges related to crimes that happened in Seaside and Monterey.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said 22-year-old Rafael Guzman was charged with first-degree robbery while armed with a gun, first-degree burglary, robbery, grand theft and two counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle.

The first incident happened on Aug. 12, 2020, in Seaside. Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Sure Stay Inn. The victim told them the suspect had a red bandanna over his face and had a knife when he demanded her money. Investigators say he took about $1,500.

Two days later, Seaside police responded to the Sandcastle Inn for a report of a robbery. Investigators said the suspect had a weapon and told the victims to empty their pockets and give him their cell phones and keys.

Four days later in Monterey, police investigated a vehicle theft, which was caught on camera and connected to Guzman during the investigation.

Two days after the vehicle theft, Monterey police got a report of a home burglary, and officers found that the suspect got into the home through the garage.

On the day of the home burglary, Guzman was arrested. The DA's Office said evidence found during the investigation connected him to each of the incidents. He pleaded guilty to the charges.