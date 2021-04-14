One person killed in crash on Highway 1 at Morrissey

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say one person died Tuesday night in a crash on Highway 1.

Police say the crash happened on the off-ramp at Morrissey, and the first officers at the scene pulled the occupants of the vehicle, which had caught fire.

The driver reportedly tried to run away from the scene on the freeway, but was caught by California Highway Patrol Officers. One of the people in the vehicle did not survive.

The CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.