Facility at Correctional Training Facility set to close

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced a second prison closure within a year Wednesday, but it also two facility closures, including one in Soledad.

The California Correctional Center in Susanville will be closing its doors in June 2022 due to a decrease in the number of inmates in recent years, but the Level 1 facility at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad is also slated to close by June 30, 2022.

The CTF closure is due to a population reduction, according to the CDCR. The California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi is facing a similar facility closure.

According to the CDCR, Level 1 facilities and camps have open dormitories and a low-security perimeter. They are considered facilities with the lowest level of security.

The CDCR says the closures are expected to save about $45 million annually.

This is a developing story.