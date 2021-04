News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The lead suspect in the Maddy Middleton murder case has pled guilty to all charges against him, according to the Santa Cruz District Attorney's Office.

Adrian "A.J." Gonzalez was 15 when 8-year-old Maddy's body was found in Santa Cruz. He is now charged with first-degree murder and multiple charges pertaining to kidnapping and rape.

