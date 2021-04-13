Police: Santa Cruz repeat offender uses bystander as shield during arrest attempt

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say a man who has previously been arrested multiple times has been arrested again following an incident Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to N. Branciforte Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. after a report of a man holding a knife, yelling and charging vehicles as they passed by.

When officers got to the area, they recognized the man as 39-year-old Jeremy Lee, who had a felony parole warrant for his arrest.

Lee tried to run away as officers approached, but they said they caught up with him on Water Street. Police said he stood his ground when they caught up to him while holding a knife and refusing to comply.

During the incident, police say Lee used another person as a human shield, but eventually they were able to use a taser to disarm Lee and arrest him. He is booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail for warrant, kidnapping, brandishing and other charges.