One person arrested, one injured following Prunedale butane honey oil lab explosion

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 4/13/2021 2:30 p.m. A 39-year-old Salinas resident has been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and other drug-related charges after a fire Monday.

At around 3 p.m., deputies with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to Meridian Road near Prunedale for a report of an explosion, and when they got there, they found a 35-year-old Watsonville man with "significant injuries."

The suspect, Jorge Herrera, was arrested after detectives reportedly found that a butane honey oil lab at the home exploded.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Abel Munoz at 831-755-3812 or Det. Matthew Costa at 831-755-7289.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person has been arrested and another person is being treated for injuries following a fire on Meridian Road in Prunedale Monday afternoon.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, there were reports of a possible explosion before the fire, and they say a shed and vehicle were damaged. Crews were able to save a nearby home and rental unit.

The agency says they found evidence of an illegal cannabis extraction operation, and one person was arrested at the site.

One person was transported to a Bay Area burn center with injuries to the face and head.

Details regarding charges are pending a Monterey County Sheriff's Office investigation and were not immediately made available as of this writing.