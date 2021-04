News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Dennis the Menace Park is reopening.

The park will open April 20th, and will be open Tuesday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and sunset. The park will also be open Monday between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and sunset.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more details on the opening, including what parts of the park can open immediately, at 11.