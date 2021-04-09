Suspect in multiple burglaries arrested in Sand City

News

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION) Sand City police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to burglaries in Monterey, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.

Earlier this week, officers responded to a report of a theft at the Target in Sand City and were told that the suspect was seen cutting security wrap on electronics with scissors. When they got there, they said they saw the suspect leaving and employees pointed him out.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in multiple burglaries at the Sand City Target and other stores. He is suspected of stealing about $450 from Salinas, $1,600 from Marina, $874 from Capitola, $1,130 from Morgan Hill and $1,400 from Sand City.

The suspect was booked on burglary and possession of burglary tools charges.