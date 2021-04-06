Suspect released with a citation after burglarizing yogurt shop

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A man was arrested after burglarizing a yogurt shop in Santa Cruz, but later released with a citation, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Last night, officers said they received a call from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office asking them to check on Top-a-Lot Yogurt on Water St. after they stopped someone in possession of a cash register.

Santa Cruz police said when they arrived at the scene there was glass shattered from the front door of the business and they discovered that the register was missing.

Officers said they later contacted the business owner and showed him photos of the property found inside the stopped vehicle. The business owner confirmed the register with some cash and gift certificates had been stolen from the store.

One Santa Cruz officer met with Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies at the traffic stop in Campbell, where the suspect was located. After inspecting the stolen items and interviewing him, they identified the 49-year-old resident from Oakland as the burglar.

Officers say the suspect had glass shards from the front door at the store in his shoes and pants, which helped police connect him to the burglary.

However, due to COVID-19 mandates limiting jail inmates to primarily violent and sexual offenders, the jail declined to accept him. Police say the Oakland resident was cited and released with an upcoming court date to address his actions in the Santa Cruz County Superior Court.