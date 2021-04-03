Crews battle vegetation fire in Boulder Creek

News

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) UPDATED 4/3/21 1:00 p.m. CAL FIRE CZU said forward progress has stopped on the Deer Fire.

The agency said the 1-acre fire burned brush in the Las Cumbres area and was reported at 11:30 a.m.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRECZU/status/1378432716870361088?s=20

CAL FIRE CZU said this fire was not in the CZU Lightning Complex burn area.

The cause is under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Fire crews are battling a two-acre vegetation fire near Deer Creek Road in Boulder Creek, according to the Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The department said a CAL FIRE helicopter is above the fire making drops and BCFD also has engines attacking the flames from the ground. BCFD said the fire is moving at a slow rate of spread.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.