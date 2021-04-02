Traveling guidance updated as more people get vaccinated

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Guidance for travelers is being eased in the midst of spring break and Easter as more people get vaccinated.

The CDC announced that fully vaccinated people traveling within the country are not required to get tested before or after travel. They are also not required to self-quarantine. Unvaccinated people traveling are still required to get tested before and are recommend self-quarantine after travel.

The California Department of Public Health also made some changes by lifting a recommendation to stay within 120 miles of home on Thursday.

