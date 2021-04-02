MLB: All-Star Game to be relocated from Atlanta in response to Georgia voting restrictions

News

(KION) The MLB's mid-summer classic is looking for a new home for 2021 after the MLB announced the All-Star Game will not take place in Atlanta in response to the state's voting laws.

In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league opposes restrictions to the ballot box and supports voting rights for all Americans.

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," says Manfred.

The bill signed into law by Georgia governor Brian Kemp includes new restrictions on voting by mail and gives the legislature greater control over how elections are run and was opposed by Democrats and voting rights groups who believe the law is meant to disenfranchise voters of color.

This year's All-Star Game in Atlanta had plans to honor Braves legend, Hank Aaron. The MLB says those plans will still continue but at a different host city to be determined.

"In addition, MLB's planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward," says Manfred.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted at the MLB suggesting a venue in California to be the new host city.

https://twitter.com/GavinNewsom/status/1378068267739176960?s=20

The MLB says a new host city will be "announced shortly."