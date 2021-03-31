Sheriff’s Office searches for owners of stolen property found in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said stolen property from two counties was found while detectives investigated a case.

The Sheriff's Office said the stolen property case led detectives from the Property Crimes Unit to a home on Modena Street, and there they found a large number of items they believe are stolen.

In the home, detectives found power tools, hand tools, construction equipment and more, so now they are trying to return any stolen items to their owners. The agency has released pictures and videos of the items but said they will be releasing more in the coming weeks.

The Sheriff's Office said it has seen thefts from homes, businesses and vehicles lately. The person living at the home was on Post Release Community Supervision.

If you recognize any of the items, you are asked to call Detective Sullivan at 831-759-7279 and reference case #21-00538.