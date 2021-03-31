Salinas honors Cesar Chavez’s legacy

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On what would have been the 94th birthday of American Civil Rights Leader Cesar Chavez, local advocates and community members take the day to reflect the times they stood side by side with him.

Chavez's ties to the Central Coast include advocating with current County leaders and leading marches in Salinas and Watsonville as he fought for better farmworker conditions and rights.

