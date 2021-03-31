Police report a string of burglaries in Marina

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is reporting a string of burglaries happening in the Sea Haven residential area. They say the burglaries are believed to occur during the late evening hours between March 25-31, 2021.

The department says the thieves have burglarized two vehicles and stolen high-value bicycles from garages, while residents have been home.

Officers are now asking residents in the area for any home security footage that may have captured suspicious activity or people in the area on the evening of March 26, 28 and 31st.

They remind residents to take all the safety precautions to prevent any further crimes like this from happening. Lock your doors and windows, set any alarms you may have and contact law enforcement if you see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.

If you have any information on any of these burglary cases, contact Detective Rachel Maldonado at rmaldonado@cityofmarina.org.