MPUSD to hold graduation at Laguna Seca raceway for second year in a row

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District announced that for the second year in a row, it will be holding graduation ceremonies at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be held on June 1, and the event is ticketed, so it will be closed to the public.

Each school will be holding graduation at these times:

Marina High School- 9 a.m.

Seaside High School- 11 a.m.

Central Coast High School- 2 p.m.

Monterey Adult School- 3:30 p.m.

Monterey High School- 4:30 p.m.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed on MPUSDTV.