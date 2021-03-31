Skip to Content
today at 5:24 pm
Forward progress stopped for fire burning in Boulder Creek area

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/31/2021 5:20 p.m. Cal Fire says forward progress on the fire they are calling the "Fossil Fire" has stopped.

The fire was burning in timber, according to the agency.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cal Fire CZU said its firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire in the Boulder Creek area.

The fire is about three to five acres, according to the agency, and no structures are threatened.

It is burning near Greenvale Road and Highway 9.

