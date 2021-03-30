Skip to Content
Two men arrested in Salinas after gun fired on Market Way

Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested by Salinas police after shots were fired.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Market Way in the Chinatown area at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. It detected one round.

When officers got to the area, they walked around and saw two men trying to hide in a parked vehicle. Both were detained and on probation with search and seizure terms.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded revolver with one spent round and an unloaded rifle in a backpack on the floorboard.

One of the men was arrested for two outstanding warrants, and the other man was arrested and is facing charges that include being a felon with guns and negligent discharge of a gun. Both were booked into the Monterey County Jail.

