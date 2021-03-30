Two men arrested in Salinas after gun fired on Market Way

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested by Salinas police after shots were fired.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Market Way in the Chinatown area at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. It detected one round.

When officers got to the area, they walked around and saw two men trying to hide in a parked vehicle. Both were detained and on probation with search and seizure terms.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded revolver with one spent round and an unloaded rifle in a backpack on the floorboard.

One of the men was arrested for two outstanding warrants, and the other man was arrested and is facing charges that include being a felon with guns and negligent discharge of a gun. Both were booked into the Monterey County Jail.