Man shot while riding bike in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said one person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Garner Avenue and Green Street, and while they were on their way, they got a report of a victim of a shooting.

When they got to the area, officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot once in the arm.

Police believe the man was riding his bike on the street, and as he rode past a black vehicle, the driver fired one shot at him before heading toward Sanborn Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salinas police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.