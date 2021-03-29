Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:26 am

Alvarez High’s NJROTC could potentially close down

200927151329-new-york-city-schools-reopen-mcmorris-santoro-1-live-video

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at Alvarez High School in Salinas is in danger of closing down.

Enrollment has dropped dramatically during the pandemic, with normal recruitment activities like Back to School Nights and community events evaporating.

School district officials say it is a valuable program they do not want to lose.

NJROTC members routinely perform community service and get to learn valuable life virtues.

Monterey County / Salinas / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Josh Kristianto

Josh Kristianto is a weekend anchor and multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content