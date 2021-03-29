Alvarez High’s NJROTC could potentially close down

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at Alvarez High School in Salinas is in danger of closing down.

Enrollment has dropped dramatically during the pandemic, with normal recruitment activities like Back to School Nights and community events evaporating.

School district officials say it is a valuable program they do not want to lose.

NJROTC members routinely perform community service and get to learn valuable life virtues.