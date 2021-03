News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A local greenfield bakery and councilmember are giving out a free coffee and sweet bread for those who have been struggling during the pandemic.

Residents can go in and ask for the Councilmember Martinez special and receive the treat.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. with how the bakery and councilmember came up with the idea.