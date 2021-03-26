Salinas Police: Multiple vehicle burglaries reported over the past several weeks

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department is warning residents to keep an eye out for vehicle burglaries after receiving multiple reports over the past several weeks.

Officers say the burglaries have mainly been targeted toward utility bed work trucks parked in driveways. The thieves will punch out the locks and steal any valuable tools they can find. Much of the burglaries also take place overnight in the early morning hours.

Police advise residents to keep a close eye out for any suspicious activity happening in their neighborhoods. If you have security cameras, they say to make sure they are working and point them in the right direction. To report anything out of the ordinary, you can call their dispatch center at (831)-758-7321.