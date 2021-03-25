Salinas Police crack down on speeding

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- Salinas Police are cracking down on speeding in residential neighborhoods.

Salinas Police posted on their Facebook page Wednesday evening:

"Our motorcycle officers spent some time in our residential areas today where the maximum speed limit is 25 MPH. Not to their surprise, they frequently caught speeders in the 40s and 50s on Linwood Dr., Monte Bella Blvd. and El Dorado Dr." Salinas Police Department

They are also reminding drivers to please slow down and pay attention to your speed. This is especially the case now that the weather is getting more and more people will be out walking around and participating in recreational activties.