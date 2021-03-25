Salinas dentist gets five years in prison for violating probation

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced that it has sentenced 71-year-old Gary Klugman to five years in prison for violating probation.

Klugman, a Salinas dentist, was convicted of having "hundreds" of images of child pornography on his computers and having an assault weapon.

UPDATE: Salinas dentist arrested for child pornography possession pleads not guilty

He was placed on felony probation in May 2020, and he was required to obey all laws. In October 2020, Klugman was serving his 365-day jail commitment under house arrest, and the Probation Department found several switch-blade knives in his home.

The DA's Office said Klugman was asked to go to the Probation Department the next day, and two more switchblade knives were found during a search of his vehicle.

Klugman was charged with violating his probation and possession of switchblade knives. In December, he pleaded guilty and admitted to violating his probation, according to the DA's Office.

On Wednesday, Klugman's counsel asked a Monterey County Judge to let him stay on probation, but on Thursday she decided to sentence him to five years in prison. The judge said Klugman was given the opportunity to comply and had "no expectation he would comply in the future."