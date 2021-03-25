Restitution fund created for residents of Salinas HOA whose vehicles were unlawfully towed

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A restitution fund has been created for residents whose vehicles were unlawfully towed at a Salinas-area Homeowners Association, and the first check was delivered on Saturday.

The Monterey County Superior Court entered its judgment in the case People v. Regency Management Group, and the ruling provided for an $82,000 restitution fund.

The District Attorney's Office said the vehicles were towed by A-1 Towing in 2016 and 2017.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Judge and Salinas Police Detective Yolanda Rocha delivered the first check from the fund to Jesse Uribe on Saturday. Jesse made the first complaint that started the investigation in 2017.

If you believe your vehicle was unlawfully or improperly towed at a Salinas-are HOA in 2016 or 2017 by A-1 Towing, you are asked to contact the DA's Office at 831-647-7770 or consumercomplaints@co.monterey.ca.us to find out if you qualify for restitution.

When you contact the DA's Office, you will be asked to provide your name, vehicle make and model, date of tow and the cost to get the vehicle.