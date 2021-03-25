Migrant Education Program continues supporting students during pandemic

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) ​​​​​San Benito High School is adding more teachers to a program that helps migrant students throughout the school year and during the summer.

The pandemic has brought on some challenges for the program. Program Specialist Liliana Ruiz said they've seen more students struggling with distance learning.

However, they've found ways to adapt. Staff members have made home visits to students and delivered laptops, school supplies and lunch.

Ruiz also said more teachers have offered to help after school.

The district said nearly 400 SBHS students are part of the Migrant Education Program, which offers academic assistance, tutoring, health services to students.

The district says over the past four years, seniors in the program have graduated at a rate above the state average.

Anai M. Gonzales is a program alumna and served as a tutor. She is now in her second year at UC Merced and says working with the students inspired her to work in education and with minority groups.

"I also come from a family of ag workers, a family of immigrants. I'm also a first generation student. They inspired me in many ways," Gonzales said.

The program also offers students the opportunity to participate in Speech and debate, a college tour and application assistance.